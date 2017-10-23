Blood in the Sands
surprise! there is more blood
in the sands. reds burned out
from a verdant greed
the skies are spitting fire
there will be no escape.
blink not––this is a common death
how many bullets must torment
to turn this iron taste sour?
the Earth is now gagging,
retching on our refuse
we have choked the land of its luster
ruptured rumbling rivers in the name
of avarice-writ-chromium
our words lay prone on ocean floors,
drowned: torch-sans-sconce
we end worlds as a kind of joke
smug chuckles at distant flames, raging
ever closer
we revel in this tragic ignominy, too
bloated by our gluttonous appetite
saccharine guilt is our sole interjection.
bitten many times over on our back
sides, sapped by the scope of this sin
this is our daily plague. haunted,
we smile, goading fate
we lie inside ourselves, true
things coiled into fictions—
doomsday clock resets, and ticks on
until the ubiquitous surprise:
there is more blood in the sands.