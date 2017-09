VALLEY TRAVELER WALK

SEE ON GROUND

SORROW

WALK TAKE HOLD

BELONG WHO, WHO?

ASK FOREST

ASK STREAM

DON’T KNOW, DON’T KNOW

FOX COME

FOX FUR GRAY

ALMOST BLUE

STRANGE FOX BLUE

TRAVELER ASK FOX

SORROW BELONG YOU?

FOX SAY NO

VALLEY BELONG

SAD VALLEY BECOME BLUE

ME SAME, MUST CAMOFLAUGE

MUST ENDURE

TRAVELER ASK FOX

YOU SAD TOO?

*BEFORE*

CHANGE START

ME RED, CHANGE YELLOW

CHANGE GRAY

STRANGE EACH DAY

STREAM WANT JOIN EACH DAY

*BEFORE*

NOW

ALMOST BLUE

VALLEY OFFER SORROW

MAKE ALL BLUE

MAKE ME BLUE

LEARN CHANGE *FINISH*

LEARN WORLD

INSIDE BRIGHT

COLORS MANY ABLAZE

Note: Words in sign language are usually written in all caps to differentiate them from “helper” words or written English. To convey the past tense, the words “FINISH” and “BEFORE” are signed to show an event has already occurred.