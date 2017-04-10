 Loading icon

Glenneyre

Poetry & Prose | April 10, 2017

I was young at the library

In a way, so were you.

 

I don’t think about it much,

until you call to remind me

how verdant the earth used to be

in our patch

of Good Hope.

And I cry because

I’m learning that guilt is like time–

 

there’s too much until there’s not enough.

 

These days you’re magnetic,

and I can’t sleep when there’s a full moon

So I roll over

onto my good hip–

your bad,

and wonder

If opposites really attract, while

my tongue turns to papier mâché

and I taste the pulp you used to strain

 

so willingly,

Because I thought I knew best

And you didn’t object

for there was time, and I was young.

Related Articles


Warning: getimagesize(): http:// wrapper is disabled in the server configuration by allow_url_fopen=0 in /home/tuftsobs/public_html/wp-content/themes/TuftObserverTheme/functions.php on line 145

Warning: getimagesize(http://tuftsobserver.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/po-pro-thumbnail-copy-2-480x320.jpg): failed to open stream: no suitable wrapper could be found in /home/tuftsobs/public_html/wp-content/themes/TuftObserverTheme/functions.php on line 145

Warning: getimagesize(): http:// wrapper is disabled in the server configuration by allow_url_fopen=0 in /home/tuftsobs/public_html/wp-content/themes/TuftObserverTheme/functions.php on line 146

Warning: getimagesize(http://tuftsobserver.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/po-pro-thumbnail-copy-2-480x320.jpg): failed to open stream: no suitable wrapper could be found in /home/tuftsobs/public_html/wp-content/themes/TuftObserverTheme/functions.php on line 146
Poetry & Prose | April 10, 2017

I Am Here, You Are There

Warning: getimagesize(): http:// wrapper is disabled in the server configuration by allow_url_fopen=0 in /home/tuftsobs/public_html/wp-content/themes/TuftObserverTheme/functions.php on line 145

Warning: getimagesize(http://tuftsobserver.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/mysticlake_thumb-480x320.jpg): failed to open stream: no suitable wrapper could be found in /home/tuftsobs/public_html/wp-content/themes/TuftObserverTheme/functions.php on line 145

Warning: getimagesize(): http:// wrapper is disabled in the server configuration by allow_url_fopen=0 in /home/tuftsobs/public_html/wp-content/themes/TuftObserverTheme/functions.php on line 146

Warning: getimagesize(http://tuftsobserver.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/mysticlake_thumb-480x320.jpg): failed to open stream: no suitable wrapper could be found in /home/tuftsobs/public_html/wp-content/themes/TuftObserverTheme/functions.php on line 146
Poetry & Prose | March 6, 2017

Mystic River: Part II

Warning: getimagesize(): http:// wrapper is disabled in the server configuration by allow_url_fopen=0 in /home/tuftsobs/public_html/wp-content/themes/TuftObserverTheme/functions.php on line 145

Warning: getimagesize(http://tuftsobserver.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/PoProNoWalls_thumbnail-480x320.jpg): failed to open stream: no suitable wrapper could be found in /home/tuftsobs/public_html/wp-content/themes/TuftObserverTheme/functions.php on line 145

Warning: getimagesize(): http:// wrapper is disabled in the server configuration by allow_url_fopen=0 in /home/tuftsobs/public_html/wp-content/themes/TuftObserverTheme/functions.php on line 146

Warning: getimagesize(http://tuftsobserver.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/PoProNoWalls_thumbnail-480x320.jpg): failed to open stream: no suitable wrapper could be found in /home/tuftsobs/public_html/wp-content/themes/TuftObserverTheme/functions.php on line 146
Poetry & Prose | March 6, 2017

On Walls