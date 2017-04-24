In Negotiation: Adjunct Faculty Fight for Fair Wages and Job Security

Professor Andy Klatt, a part-time Spanish lecturer at Tufts, added that these asks aren’t just about pay, but also about establishing a baseline of respect for the time and energy that professors expend in their work. “We are concerned that to the administration we are second-class employees, seemingly unworthy of the respect that others receive. Job security and job stability are particularly important to us since we are contingent employees—and not highly paid ones at that—living and working in a social and economic environment where university instruction has been increasingly devalued,” he said.

Along with getting recourse for newer professors, another ask is course guarantees for professors who have been teaching for more than four years. Course guarantees, Schoen said, are focused on stabilizing the number of courses professors are allotted to teach in a given year. “Adjunct faculty teach between one and five courses per year between both semesters…[right now] an adjunct professor who is on a two-year contract might go from one semester to the next and not know if they’ll get the same number of courses that they had been guaranteed, which means a huge gap in the income they’re getting that semester, and [possibly] having to scramble for work elsewhere.”

TLC member and sophomore Zoe Schoen has been working closely with the adjunct faculty involved in the newest round of contract negotiations. Schoen emphasized that adjunct faculty are focused on establishing more transparent communication between part-time faculty and the administration, stating, “One of the substantive asks…is getting recourse for the newer professors and faculty who are here for less than four years…[which] means that if [the administration] is not going to renew a newer professors’ contract, they need to have reasons and something to back it up.”

Job insecurity is another concern in addition to wage disparities. “About five years ago, I suffered an unexpected loss of income when one of my courses unexpectedly was officially cancelled due to insufficient enrollment. Given that there were three students, two of whom were Religion majors, I taught the course as an independent study course for a fraction of the pay; that was a difficult spring. In prior years, some of my work as an advisor or reader of honors theses, for example was not compensated,” Lemons said. These unexpected changes in income can vastly affect professors’ ability to provide for themselves and families, and create an atmosphere of unrest and uncertainty among adjuncts.

The disparity in compensation remains relevant going into contract negotiations this year. “Until people are paid evenly across all types of faculty then there’s still going to be work to do and a reason to fight for a better contract,” Appel-Kraut said.

While the 2014 CBA was an improvement in some regards, part-time faculty are looking for further improvements. Elizabeth Lemons, a part-time lecturer in the Department of Religion, said, “While we made important progress with our first contract, our compensation per course is not equivalent to the compensation for teaching that full-time faculty members receive. In our view, we are all members of one faculty, and we all deserve to be compensated equally. Moreover, we feel strongly that course guarantees are a crucial means of job security and stability for part-time faculty members, and we’d like to see them extended to faculty much sooner than eight years into their career at Tufts.”

Ultimately, part-time faculty at Tufts negotiated a CBA with the administration toward the end of the school year in 2014. Appel-Kraut characterized the contract as “good,” and said it represented “Tufts being a leader in the Boston area” in terms of improving working conditions for adjuncts. She went on, “I think Northeastern was right after, and they got a good contract, which definitely was connected to what happened at Tufts, and that was just a huge win and also led the way to full time lecturers to unionize the next year.”

Despite this, part-time lecturers in Arts & Sciences voted to unionize in 2013. Professor Rebecca Gibson, a lecturer in the English Department, was involved in the unionization process. She explained that the winning vote to unionize was only the first step in the long negotiation process. “After an enthusiastic vote, we won the right to unionize—and proceeded to several months of negotiating our first contract. The most important element of being part of a union was that we were each no longer operating at a disadvantage, as individuals dealing with an all-powerful organization: the university. Now we came to the bargaining table as equal partners with an equal voice in setting the terms of the contract,” she said.

Senior Lior Appel-Kraut, a member of Tufts Labor Coalition (TLC), was involved with supporting adjunct faculty in their effort to unionize in 2013. She explained that the faculty organizing at Tufts was part of a larger movement to unionize adjuncts at various Boston-area universities. However, the effort to unionize at Tufts did not come without pushback. “They [adjuncts] did it with…a lot of administration pushback and the administration sending emails saying ‘don’t do this,’ all those kinds of union busting tactics,” Appel-Kraut said.

The goal of the negotiations, which are currently ongoing, is to agree upon a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for part-time lecturers. The first of these agreements was reached in 2014, after a push by adjuncts to unionize—prior to the 2014 CBA, part-time lecturers were not represented by a union.

On Friday, April 14, 2017, part-time lecturers entered their third round of contract negotiations with the Tufts administration. Part-time lecturers (also referred to as “adjuncts” or “adjunct faculty”) are represented in the negotiations by their union, SEIU 509; the administration is being represented by Bárbara Brizuela, the Dean of Academic Affairs for Arts & Sciences. Speaking to her role in the negotiations, Dean Brizuela said, “I represent the administration and I work along with our University legal counsel, outside counsel, and the A&S Faculty Affairs Office.”