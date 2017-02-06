let’s get free
the greatest voice once sang
i believe the youth are the future
i agree with her
so bring me the heads of those
who kill our children
ya know, the ones who hoard
the wealth
and leave us poor folk with no freedom & resources
just death & destruction
i will put their heads on
a silver platter
i call it “serving the master”
i do not believe in violence
though i am birthed from it
and ghetto confined to it
i believe in peace
i believe in the sacredness of nature and honoring all of humanity
but those who deny i am human
as if that’s natural
well they compel me to enact a greater violence on them than
they do on me
after all that is all they seem to know
so clearly that is the only way
i will ever get free
which is to say self-defense is
not believing in violence
but is sensible thinking if i want
to live and not just barely survive
i long for the days where no
bellies ever cry out from hunger
where no homes are left empty
where no mothers ever go from holding their babies in their wombs
to holding them on the concrete
paved with their babies’ blood
because a cop was good at
their job
the world i’m struggling to build
will have no cops, no prisons
no poverty, no other current
foul conditions
i fight this fight so that one day
and one day soon
us people around the world
who are forced to do all the work
will own the materials we
use to produce the wealth
for bloodsucking capitalists
yes, i’m talking about socialism
now don’t be scared
just get prepared
all our material needs will
be met so we can finally live
like people are supposed to
like we are human beings
and not slaves
not property
not objects
but people.
that said,
is you in or out?