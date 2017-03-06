Mystic River: Part II

the next Wednesday,

I run down Boston Ave

with afro big

and as I look both ways

to cross the street

I see him hanging out of back window

our eyes may have met

him: blinded by hollers of hate

like when a man flies away at the moment of coming

me: darting, dizzy

all this,

in the spot where we had bounced boundless

at the curve of the river and the freeway

me and J, who said they were too queer for Massachusetts

after we had taken the small papers beneath our tongues

like orange tic tacs

after we had played under sun rays and poured the chemical paint

after the other boys hollered and did wheelies between our street and Dunkin’

in a trailer truck: Ladies for Trump

it’s been a few months now

I haven’t stopped running by that curve in the river

and Sunday morning jogs (like the ones in mid-February during an “Indian summer”)

have found a way to remain

so sweet

but, sometimes

I tense

and TUPD has taken over all my smoke spots

like the docks at Mystic Lake

and the racists have tainted Mystic River

so, many evenings

I walk tense

with less places to watch the sunset

no blood circulation in my hands, and a strained neck

from watching my back

(hug your friends)

but I would like to think we could hug our strangers

too

endnotes: