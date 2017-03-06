Mystic River: Part II
the next Wednesday,
I run down Boston Ave
with afro big
and as I look both ways
to cross the street
I see him hanging out of back window
our eyes may have met
him: blinded by hollers of hate
like when a man flies away at the moment of coming
me: darting, dizzy
all this,
in the spot where we had bounced boundless
at the curve of the river and the freeway
me and J, who said they were too queer for Massachusetts
after we had taken the small papers beneath our tongues
like orange tic tacs
after we had played under sun rays and poured the chemical paint
after the other boys hollered and did wheelies between our street and Dunkin’
in a trailer truck: Ladies for Trump
it’s been a few months now
I haven’t stopped running by that curve in the river
and Sunday morning jogs (like the ones in mid-February during an “Indian summer”)
have found a way to remain
so sweet
but, sometimes
I tense
and TUPD has taken over all my smoke spots
like the docks at Mystic Lake
and the racists have tainted Mystic River
so, many evenings
I walk tense
with less places to watch the sunset
no blood circulation in my hands, and a strained neck
from watching my back
(hug your friends)
but I would like to think we could hug our strangers
too
endnotes:
- this was written after some boys shouted racist shit at me out their SUV window on Mystic Valley Parkway
- the aforementioned event occurred a week after Donald Trump was elected as President of the United States
- this was published after the Tufts administration approved the smoking ban