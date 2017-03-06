On Walls
5,259 miles we traveled to escape from
echoes of gunshots and walls painted in
blood. An 8-hour plane ride separated me
from the only world I had ever known.
Here, in these United States, we searched
for safety. I dared dream dreams I never once
thought possible in my country, for tragedy
lurked gleefully behind every corner.
I was to learn new tragedies awaited me
in America the Beautiful. I was informed
that my presence in the country I idealized
was illegitimate. Illicit. Illegal.
Nine. That’s how old I was when fear
began to colonize these bones of mine.
Bones which are my only home, the only
place I undoubtedly know I am welcome.
My existence is a crime. The punishment,
a shattering demolition of all the hopeful bricks
I have laid, worse than death itself yet cleansed
into two neat little words: “removal proceedings.”
So you want to build your Wall across borders?
Well we and the others you have enslaved
built this entire country on land that you stole
under the pretense of finding freedom.
We the Criminal Aliens of the “United”
States of America have been building walls
around our hearts for as long as your evil
has penetrated the Earth with your poisons.
So dare build all the walls you pretend to need.
What we have built is far stronger, and there is
no tearing it down. The same cannot be said
for fascist dictators.
Watch yourself.